The Store-Bought Cheesecake You Should Never Serve For Dessert

Cheesecake tends to be a crowd favorite. The delicious dessert is made of a sweet, graham cracker crust and filled with a mixture made of fresh, soft cheese. From there, the dish is easily customizable. You can top it with fresh fruit, a delicious strawberry jam, or even chocolate. There are also several different types — which has sparked many debates over whether cheesecake is a cake or pie. You can also get an extra thick New York-style cheesecake or a sponge-like Japanese cheesecake that is crustless. As cheesecakes are a popular dessert, there are several different options to purchase at the grocery store. From store-brand slices, the frozen variety, and even one made by The Cheesecake Factory, Chowhound ranked nine different store-bought cheesecakes to determine the best and worst picks.

Each product was available at the grocery store, meaning there were no mail-order options. Additionally, classic or New York-style cheesecakes took precedent and any options with extravagant toppings were excluded. From there, the dessert was judged based on the taste and texture of its crust and cheesy interior, as well as its value. At the top of the list is Costco's Kirkland Signature Cheesecake, which ranked high because of its large size and flavorful features, which included a thin sour cream top and a vanilla frosting border. However, with every best, there comes a worst. The Marketside French Style Cheesecake from Walmart left plenty to be desired as it came with a soggy crust and a bland, mousse-like filling.