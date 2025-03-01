The Store-Bought Cheesecake You Should Never Serve For Dessert
Cheesecake tends to be a crowd favorite. The delicious dessert is made of a sweet, graham cracker crust and filled with a mixture made of fresh, soft cheese. From there, the dish is easily customizable. You can top it with fresh fruit, a delicious strawberry jam, or even chocolate. There are also several different types — which has sparked many debates over whether cheesecake is a cake or pie. You can also get an extra thick New York-style cheesecake or a sponge-like Japanese cheesecake that is crustless. As cheesecakes are a popular dessert, there are several different options to purchase at the grocery store. From store-brand slices, the frozen variety, and even one made by The Cheesecake Factory, Chowhound ranked nine different store-bought cheesecakes to determine the best and worst picks.
Each product was available at the grocery store, meaning there were no mail-order options. Additionally, classic or New York-style cheesecakes took precedent and any options with extravagant toppings were excluded. From there, the dessert was judged based on the taste and texture of its crust and cheesy interior, as well as its value. At the top of the list is Costco's Kirkland Signature Cheesecake, which ranked high because of its large size and flavorful features, which included a thin sour cream top and a vanilla frosting border. However, with every best, there comes a worst. The Marketside French Style Cheesecake from Walmart left plenty to be desired as it came with a soggy crust and a bland, mousse-like filling.
Is the Marketside French Style Cheesecake irredeemable?
While the Marketside French Style Cheesecake did not impress, it takes a lot to label a dessert as irredeemable. The sweet treat, however, disappointed when held to the high standards of a classic cheesecake. It was rather difficult to slice and serve given the loose filling. The cheesecake filling was piled on top of a collection of graham cracker crumbs, resembling a cheesecake. Beyond that, the filling was bland and airy. The texture of a cheesecake is typically more dense and custard-like, whereas this one felt akin to whipped cream. However, all hope isn't lost. Highlights of the product were its decorative dolloped top and cheap price. That said, maybe the French-style cheesecake would best take the form of another dessert.
Consider serving the cheesecake product as parfaits rather than slices of cheesecake. To do so, you can scoop some of the mixture into individual cups. In order to add more flavor, you can alternate between layers of the French-styled cheesecake product and freshly cut fruit. You can even try making a twist on banana pudding by using the cheesecake product as the whipped cream in the classic recipe. For this simple dessert, layer banana pudding, sliced bananas, vanilla wafer cookies, and the cheesecake mixture. But be sure to properly layer the bananas between the pudding and whipped cream to avoid them from browning. To make it more of a cheesecake-inspired dessert, you can swap the vanilla wafer cookies for graham cracker crumbs.