Why Stuffed Pitas Deserve A Spot At Your Ramadan Dinners

When the sun sets during Ramadan, family and friends gather to observe the tradition of Iftar. It's when those observing Ramadan break their day-long fast, diving into a hearty dinner meant to hold one over until a pre-dawn meal before the sun rises the next day. It's usually a shared meal — a community event where the table is laden with bread, stews, and, of course, the ever-popular bowl of dates which are a staple Ramadan food. And there's a Middle Eastern stuffed pita called arayes that should be on that table as well, right alongside Ramadan dishes like Berber bread, sambusa pies, and harira soup that's seasoned with cinnamon, herbs, and lemon.

Arayes are fried pitas stuffed with ground meat and feta cheese that can serve as finger foods or as a main course meal. They can be oven-baked or grilled and come together in 30 minutes. You can also customize arayes with garnishes and sauces. They're a great filling food for having the family over, a handheld dinner loved by both adults and kids. Arayes are so easy to put together that they can also be a quick weekday meal. They even look great on a full table, alongside a grilled romaine and corn salad with herby mustard dressing and some salty roasted chickpeas.