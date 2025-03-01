Why Stuffed Pitas Deserve A Spot At Your Ramadan Dinners
When the sun sets during Ramadan, family and friends gather to observe the tradition of Iftar. It's when those observing Ramadan break their day-long fast, diving into a hearty dinner meant to hold one over until a pre-dawn meal before the sun rises the next day. It's usually a shared meal — a community event where the table is laden with bread, stews, and, of course, the ever-popular bowl of dates which are a staple Ramadan food. And there's a Middle Eastern stuffed pita called arayes that should be on that table as well, right alongside Ramadan dishes like Berber bread, sambusa pies, and harira soup that's seasoned with cinnamon, herbs, and lemon.
Arayes are fried pitas stuffed with ground meat and feta cheese that can serve as finger foods or as a main course meal. They can be oven-baked or grilled and come together in 30 minutes. You can also customize arayes with garnishes and sauces. They're a great filling food for having the family over, a handheld dinner loved by both adults and kids. Arayes are so easy to put together that they can also be a quick weekday meal. They even look great on a full table, alongside a grilled romaine and corn salad with herby mustard dressing and some salty roasted chickpeas.
How to customize arayes with different ingredients
Arayes are stuffed with a mixture of minced beef or lamb, garlic, parsley, spices, and feta cheese on occasion. Traditional dipping sauces served alongside include a creamy yogurt tahini sauce and toum, a garlicky Middle Eastern sauce made with lemon, garlic, and salt. But that's just the beginning of the ways in which you can serve arayes. Customize the stuffing for arayes by adding a little za'atar and sumac for spice, as well as pine nuts and tomato paste or dried mint and harissa chili paste for a little extra kick.
Parsley is a key garnish for arayes, adding a blast of freshness to brighten up the robust and warm flavors of meat and savory spices. Halves of fresh cherry tomatoes are also a great addition, bringing a pop of color and juicy burst of flavor to every bite. Red onions and lemon slices are other classic garnishes for arayes, adding their combination of bright zest and spicy crunch. Sun-dried tomatoes, salsa, and avocados are all also used in fusion dishes that put a unique twist on arayes. You can even use meat substitutes like chickpeas, mushrooms, and lentils to make vegan and vegetarian versions of a Middle Eastern stuffed pita for Ramadan.