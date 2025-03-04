The Popular Ramadan Dessert Named After Gazelle Horns

Ramadan is observed yearly by Muslims around the world. The holiday falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for 29 to 30 days. During this time, worshippers abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The practice is thought to help people feel closer to God, demonstrate unwavering self-control, and express empathy for those in need. For anyone unable to participate in fasting — such as young children, or those who might be pregnant — another way to gain that state of mind is to give back to those who are impoverished. The season tends to be a social time as families and mosques host group dinners to break the fast, along with special prayer ceremonies.

Like any holiday, there are plenty of seasonal foods that are enjoyed during the celebration. People often bake flavor-packed sugar cookies during Christmas and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, but there's one special dessert that's eaten during Ramadan. Kaab el ghazal, also known as ka'ab al-ghazal or gazelle horns, is a sweet pastry enjoyed during Eid. In correlation to Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holiday as well as the fasting period. The Eid al-Adha holiday takes place 70 days later.

Kaab el ghazal takes its name from the elegant gazelle and is formed to resemble the crescent shape of the animal's horns. Light and delicate, the dessert is made of a thin dough filled with spiced almond paste and scented with orange flower water.