How To Thin Out Melted Chocolate For The Best Results

If you're trying your hand at making desserts, nobody would blame you for baking with chocolate first: Anything involving melted chocolate is sure to be a crowd-pleaser if you're in good company. Chocolate can be a goopy ingredient, though, and it's fairly common to have to thin out melted chocolate so you can pour it more easily. But just because you're watering down the chocolate, so to speak, doesn't mean you should use water. In fact, avoid adding water to melted chocolate because it can cause the chocolate to seize, which means it turns too thick and separates into uneven clumps. Rest assured you won't be able to drizzle seized chocolate on anything. Instead, prevent and resolve this problem with the help of canola oil or vegetable oil.

While a cooking fat can thin out unruly chocolate in a pinch, you might want to add oil to chocolate before you begin melting it. This will properly thin out your chocolate without causing the sugar and cocoa particles to stick together and stiffen the chocolate (like water does). Vegetable oil and canola oil are neutral oils without much flavor, but they've got a high smoke point, so they'll withstand the heat during the melting process. If you don't have either, coconut oil is a fine substitute with a more distinct flavor. Cocoa butter also works and it comes directly from cocoa beans, although it's typically more expensive.