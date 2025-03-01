The Unique, Traditional Way Grapes Are Grown In Greece

Wine traditions and regional particularities are fascinating things, and each tells a story about the place, from the antioxidant-rich longevity wine (Cannonau of Sardinia) to the country of Georgia's ancient, natural orange wine tradition. The same is true of grapevines in the idyllic Santorini islands in Greece. When most people think of grapevines, they picture rows of tall, trellised plants. But on Santorini, grapevines take on a whole new form, shaped by a method honed over centuries to adapt to the island's harsh climate. Known as kouloura, this vine-training technique crafts grapevines into stunning, basket-shaped formations resting low on the ground, with a wreath-like border around the vine's trunk. It's not just a beautiful sight — it's a practical solution for helping vines thrive in a harsh environment.

Kouloura dates back to ancient times, with archeological evidence showing signs of a wine culture on Santorini in prehistoric times, and Greece was renowned for its winemaking during Alexander the Great's reign. So, it's no wonder that Greek viticulturists devised some methods for dealing with its environment. Santorini, a volcanic island, faces a harsh climate with little rainfall, strong winds, and intense sunlight — challenges that make grape cultivation difficult. However, Greek winemakers ingeniously crafted kouloura to protect their crops and produce exceptional wine. The shape of the kouloura serves several vital purposes. First, the circular formation shields the grapes from the wind, which can damage delicate vines. It also protects the grapes from the intense sun, allowing them to ripen more evenly and develop deeper flavors. Additionally, the low-growing shape helps the vines conserve moisture from the soil and occasional sea mist, eliminating the need for irrigation.