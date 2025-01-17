Why Sardinian Cannonau Is Nicknamed Longevity Wine

Sardegna (Sardinia), Italy, is one of the first of the world's recognized Blue Zones, areas where the average life span and quality of health greatly outpaces the rest of the world. The Mediterranean Island off the coast of Italy boasts ten times the typical number of men over 100 years of age. Sardinia shows another interesting longevity statistic: It has an equal ratio of men to women over 100. Centenarian women typically outnumber men five to one in the rest of the world. So, what is causing this phenomenon? It may have its local wine, Cannonau, to thank for some of these incredible health statistics.

There are several reasons that the grape used in the Sardinians' local wine may hold the answer. Cannonau is a dry, tannic red wine made from a grape that originated in Spain, known as Alicante or Garnacha. In France, it's called Grenache. Sardinia's intense sun causes this grape to grow an incredibly thick skin, the part of the grape that creates tannins and holds its antioxidants, which help to build immunity, fight disease, and slow down the aging process. Cannonau wine also contains two to three times as many flavonoids as other wines. Flavonoids are believed to clear arteries and reduce heart attack risk. With all of these lovely characteristics, it's no surprise that Cannonau wine is known among oenophiles as "Longevity Wine."