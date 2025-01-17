Why Sardinian Cannonau Is Nicknamed Longevity Wine
Sardegna (Sardinia), Italy, is one of the first of the world's recognized Blue Zones, areas where the average life span and quality of health greatly outpaces the rest of the world. The Mediterranean Island off the coast of Italy boasts ten times the typical number of men over 100 years of age. Sardinia shows another interesting longevity statistic: It has an equal ratio of men to women over 100. Centenarian women typically outnumber men five to one in the rest of the world. So, what is causing this phenomenon? It may have its local wine, Cannonau, to thank for some of these incredible health statistics.
There are several reasons that the grape used in the Sardinians' local wine may hold the answer. Cannonau is a dry, tannic red wine made from a grape that originated in Spain, known as Alicante or Garnacha. In France, it's called Grenache. Sardinia's intense sun causes this grape to grow an incredibly thick skin, the part of the grape that creates tannins and holds its antioxidants, which help to build immunity, fight disease, and slow down the aging process. Cannonau wine also contains two to three times as many flavonoids as other wines. Flavonoids are believed to clear arteries and reduce heart attack risk. With all of these lovely characteristics, it's no surprise that Cannonau wine is known among oenophiles as "Longevity Wine."
Drinking to your health in Sardinia
It seems the Sardinians, especially Sardinian men, are doing something right. To be fair, the rest of the Sardinian lifestyle certainly doesn't hurt. Their diet is predominantly plant-based, with high dairy consumption, but not cow's milk. Their dairy of choice is goat's and sheep's milk, which are more easily digested and contain lower cholesterol. Like typical Mediterranean dieters, they rarely eat meat, instead opting for small amounts of seafood and plentiful legumes like fava and chickpeas. They also focus on whole grains like barley and durum wheat, a grain that features in both their fried seadas desserts and their pasta. One of their ancient signature dishes, su filindeu, is a 300-year-old semolina wheat pasta recipe unique to the island and considered the world's rarest pasta because of the intensive labor involved in making it.
Another wine-drinking practice that sets these healthy islanders apart is when they drink. They consume a few small glasses of their beloved Cannonau daily, typically at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, keeping a small but steady stream of antioxidants flowing throughout the day. And, like most Italians, they have daily social hours when they focus on connecting with friends and family — all while drinking Cannonau, of course!