The Wine Drinking Habits Of Alexander The Great

History tells us that Alexander the Great, born in 356 B.C., loved wine. So much so that as the Prince of Macedonia, he once held a drinking competition between his Macedonian soldiers and the newly conquered Persian Shahs, all vying for a 57-pound piece of gold. So motivated were the contenders that all 41 died of alcohol poisoning either on the day or shortly after that.

In case it's not apparent that Alexander the Great might have enjoyed the drink a bit too much, consider that Alexander himself is said to have died less than a year later, potentially due to alcohol's effects. He was 32 years old.

His excessive drinking may have been due, at least partially, to his culture. Although Greece was well-known for its wine production, the custom at the time was to dilute wine with water before consumption as a way of sanitizing the water and making it more palatable. The Greeks also found that this tasty low-alcohol wine helped stave off potentially embarrassing drunkenness. There was no such judgment in Macedonia, however; Macedonians eschewed the watering-down practice and drank their wine straight. As the Prince and later King, Alexander proudly upheld this tradition, possibly to his detriment.