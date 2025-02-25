Prevent An Over-Diluted Coffee Cocktail With One Easy Hack

We've all been there. You have an amazing espresso martini at a hip, new watering hole, then come home and try to recreate it with what's on hand in your home bar, only to be disappointed. The good news is that it's not your bartending skills; it's probably the ice. Coffee cocktails can be tricky to get right, not because of their ingredients but because ice melts when it comes in contact with hot coffee and dilutes the drink. Ice made from coffee, on the other hand, can counteract all that extra water and keep cocktails tasting their best.

Coffee ice cubes are super easy to make, but if they're destined for cocktails, there's a little more technique to it than ice made for regular iced coffee drinks. It's also important to keep flavor in mind, because in a cocktail, every ingredient counts. Use high-quality coffee, brew it fresh and strong, and make sure to choose the right cube shape. Use your ice cubes within two weeks for best results, but they'll keep for up to three months. Just be aware that the longer you keep them, the more likely they are to shrink as the ice undergoes sublimation. Keeping them in a zip-top bag is a good way to help them last longer and not pick up various freezer smells.