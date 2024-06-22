Your Negroni Will Taste So Much Better With Coffee Ice Cubes

Mix equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari together, and you'll have a drink that's the definition of timeless popularity — the classic negroni. Over the years, bartenders and mixologists have gotten creative and made tons of riffs on the drink to get new tasting experiences from this Italian three-ingredient sipper. Here's a new idea worth trying out, courtesy of Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen in their book "But First, Coffee": a negroni with coffee ice cubes.

The bitterness of coffee naturally makes a nice match for Campari, and the two meld together really well after a few stirs. However, to really preserve the flavors that make a negroni special, you'll want to mix the cocktail so that there's just a slight hint of coffee in the drink. Too much coffee at once, and much of the good flavors that negroni is famed for would be lost. By dropping frozen coffee ice cubes into your cocktail, it's like putting a brake on the infusion process. As the cubes melt, the coffee will suffuse the drink gradually with its deep, rich essence as you drink without overwhelming your palate right off the bat.