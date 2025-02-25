Transform Boring Salads With Polenta Croutons

If you're someone who loves homemade salads, finding new and creative ways to enjoy the combination of fresh produce, savory protein, and crunchy toppings can be a bit of a challenge. Besides changing up your greens and incorporating varied toppings like dried fruit and nuts, you can also swap out the bread in your classic crouton recipe for polenta. Unlike toasted bread, polenta croutons are gluten-free and have an unbeatable texture that is both crunchy and creamy. You'll never break a tooth on a crouton again with a simple swap like bread crumbs or toasted polenta.

Sure enough, prepared polenta is somewhat soft since it's made from ground, hydrated flint corn. Therefore, how you prepare and store polenta croutons makes all the difference. First, secure a tube of prepared polenta from the refrigerated section or pasta aisle at your neighborhood grocery store. Open the tube and cut the polenta into four long vertical sections. From here, dice each column into small bite-sized pieces.

Once your polenta has been cubed, add it to a bowl with some cooking oil and various herbs and spices. Use a mixture of dried parsley, basil, and oregano or any favorite combination of spices. To ensure your polenta croutons have a crispy exterior, before cooking, add in some shredded or grated parmesan cheese. With the right cooking method, polenta croutons are crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. They're the unexpected addition your next salad needs.