Transform Boring Salads With Polenta Croutons
If you're someone who loves homemade salads, finding new and creative ways to enjoy the combination of fresh produce, savory protein, and crunchy toppings can be a bit of a challenge. Besides changing up your greens and incorporating varied toppings like dried fruit and nuts, you can also swap out the bread in your classic crouton recipe for polenta. Unlike toasted bread, polenta croutons are gluten-free and have an unbeatable texture that is both crunchy and creamy. You'll never break a tooth on a crouton again with a simple swap like bread crumbs or toasted polenta.
Sure enough, prepared polenta is somewhat soft since it's made from ground, hydrated flint corn. Therefore, how you prepare and store polenta croutons makes all the difference. First, secure a tube of prepared polenta from the refrigerated section or pasta aisle at your neighborhood grocery store. Open the tube and cut the polenta into four long vertical sections. From here, dice each column into small bite-sized pieces.
Once your polenta has been cubed, add it to a bowl with some cooking oil and various herbs and spices. Use a mixture of dried parsley, basil, and oregano or any favorite combination of spices. To ensure your polenta croutons have a crispy exterior, before cooking, add in some shredded or grated parmesan cheese. With the right cooking method, polenta croutons are crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. They're the unexpected addition your next salad needs.
How to cook and use polenta croutons in your next salad
While you can prepare polenta croutons in your oven or air fryer, use a pan over your stove for the most satisfying texture. Heat some cooking oil in a non-stick skillet and add in your seasoned polenta. Give these bite-sized cubes a few minutes to crisp on each side before flipping. Once your polenta croutons take on a crispy exterior, remove them from the heat and place on a paper towel-lined dish to remove any excess oil.
When it comes to serving, due to their somewhat soft interior, polenta croutons are best enjoyed right away. Instead of bread, use these tasty cubes in your favorite green bean and tomato panzanella salad. For extra crunch, combine polenta croutons with chickpeas to make a restaurant-quality Caesar salad. For a lighter dish, add polenta croutons to a simple Caprese salad composed of sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil.
If you're faced with leftovers, wait until the croutons are completely cool before transferring them to an airtight container. These delectable snacks are best stored in your refrigerator for up to two days. However, keep in mind that they'll lose their crisp texture over time. To enjoy polenta croutons at a later date, simply add them back to a hot skillet or oven for up to 10 minutes until heated through and firm to the touch.