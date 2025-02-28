What Was The Very First Cookbook Ina Garten Wrote?

In 1999, chef and author Ina Garten released her debut work, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." Although Garten was not yet the household name she is today, this book launched her culinary writing career and forever changed the landscape of home cooking.

Before she transitioned to the food world, Garten had a career in government, working in the White House's Office of Management and Budget. The chef started developing her culinary expertise after opening a small specialty food shop, the Barefoot Contessa, in Westhampton Beach, New York, in the late 1970s. The dishes she made at the Barefoot Contessa store largely inspired the cookbook, a collection of her most beloved recipes that are perfect for parties, like roasted chicken and coconut cupcakes. Many of these dishes can be prepped ahead of time, demonstrating Garten's belief that cooking should not be stressful.

Garten's charming, down-to-earth narrative gave readers a sense that they were preparing dishes alongside a dear friend rather than following strict instructions. A common thread running through every cookbook Garten has written is that cooking is accessible and fun, as shown in her catchphrase, "store-bought is fine." Garten is filled with amazing advice (like her 10-recipe rule to help you become a better chef), and even in her first book, she encourages readers to take cooking less seriously while preparing delicious dishes for special occasions.