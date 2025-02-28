What Was The Very First Cookbook Ina Garten Wrote?
In 1999, chef and author Ina Garten released her debut work, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." Although Garten was not yet the household name she is today, this book launched her culinary writing career and forever changed the landscape of home cooking.
Before she transitioned to the food world, Garten had a career in government, working in the White House's Office of Management and Budget. The chef started developing her culinary expertise after opening a small specialty food shop, the Barefoot Contessa, in Westhampton Beach, New York, in the late 1970s. The dishes she made at the Barefoot Contessa store largely inspired the cookbook, a collection of her most beloved recipes that are perfect for parties, like roasted chicken and coconut cupcakes. Many of these dishes can be prepped ahead of time, demonstrating Garten's belief that cooking should not be stressful.
Garten's charming, down-to-earth narrative gave readers a sense that they were preparing dishes alongside a dear friend rather than following strict instructions. A common thread running through every cookbook Garten has written is that cooking is accessible and fun, as shown in her catchphrase, "store-bought is fine." Garten is filled with amazing advice (like her 10-recipe rule to help you become a better chef), and even in her first book, she encourages readers to take cooking less seriously while preparing delicious dishes for special occasions.
Garten's breakthrough was 'The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook' in 1999
Although "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" was published after she released ownership of her small East Hampton shop, the book's success catapulted her into the public eye, allowing her to expand her reach. Although now they are no longer friends, acclaimed culinary figure Martha Stewart wrote the foreword to the book. She also introduced Garten to her publisher, which led to the Barefoot Contessa's first book deal. The cookbook became a must-have for anyone who wanted to make delicious food for entertaining without spending hours in the kitchen, a theme she continues in her other works, like "Modern Comfort Food," "Make It Ahead," and "Go-To Dinners."
As The Food Network knows, Garten's style is especially well-suited for gatherings. The network's "Barefoot Contessa" show highlighted her gift for hosting and hospitality, showcasing elegant dinner party recipes and everyday favorites that would also work for a casual get-together. While the cookbooks feature some of Garten's most delicious desserts and recipes, they also represent her philosophy of cooking and living while embracing elegance and simplicity.
At the time of this writing, Garten has released 13 cookbooks. However, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" remains a favorite among fans, as evidenced by its 25th anniversary edition. Its blend of unpretentiousness, style, and practical advice set the stage for the success of her cooking and writing career. More than just a collection of recipes, this debut work captured the spirit of Garten herself, a reassuring, down-to-earth presence in the kitchen who showed that anyone can cook confidently.