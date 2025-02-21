Here's How Long You Can Store A Bottle Of Unopened Champagne

Champagne, the bubbly drink that turns any moment into a celebration, can be a mystery to the average person. It can seem like just opening the bottle requires a sommelier lesson. Whether you've held onto a bottle from a special occasion or just forgotten it in your fridge, you'll want to ensure your Champagne stays fresh and ready for the perfect toast. If you're wondering how long you can store an unopened bottle of Champagne, here's your answer: If it's non-vintage, it's good for about three to four years. Vintage? Five to 10 (or maybe more).

If you're sitting on a bottle of non-vintage Champagne (the one you'll find most often on store shelves without a year on the label), don't let it gather dust for too long. Non-vintage Champagnes are made from a blend of grapes from different years and crafted to be consumed sooner rather than later to keep the light, fresh, and crisp taste intact. Ideally, it should be drunk within three to four years of purchase. While it may still be bubbly after this period, the zesty flavors might flatten out and begin to fade over time. So, if you've got a non-vintage bottle from a few years ago, it's time to pop that cork and celebrate.