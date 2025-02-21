Here's How Long You Can Store A Bottle Of Unopened Champagne
Champagne, the bubbly drink that turns any moment into a celebration, can be a mystery to the average person. It can seem like just opening the bottle requires a sommelier lesson. Whether you've held onto a bottle from a special occasion or just forgotten it in your fridge, you'll want to ensure your Champagne stays fresh and ready for the perfect toast. If you're wondering how long you can store an unopened bottle of Champagne, here's your answer: If it's non-vintage, it's good for about three to four years. Vintage? Five to 10 (or maybe more).
If you're sitting on a bottle of non-vintage Champagne (the one you'll find most often on store shelves without a year on the label), don't let it gather dust for too long. Non-vintage Champagnes are made from a blend of grapes from different years and crafted to be consumed sooner rather than later to keep the light, fresh, and crisp taste intact. Ideally, it should be drunk within three to four years of purchase. While it may still be bubbly after this period, the zesty flavors might flatten out and begin to fade over time. So, if you've got a non-vintage bottle from a few years ago, it's time to pop that cork and celebrate.
Storing vintage Champagne properly
If you've splurged on a bottle of vintage Champagne (a bottle with a year on the label), you've got something even more special on your hands. A vintage signifies that the bubbly drink in that bottle was made from grapes harvested in a single year. A lot of wines need to be aged, and vintage Champagne is meant to mature over time, developing deeper, toastier flavors and a more complex character as it sits in your cellar. Five to 10 years is the sweet spot for aging vintage Champagne, though some premium bottles can hold their own for longer periods.
Where you store your Champagne makes a difference in how long the drink's quality lasts. Champagne is a diva — it needs to be treated with care. The temperature is key, so store Champagne in a cool spot outside your refrigerator between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit and avoid extreme temperatures. A designated wine fridge or a cool, dark cellar is ideal, but if you don't have a space, keep it in a dry box or cupboard; it will thank you by staying in top condition.