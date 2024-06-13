Want Better Champagne? Don't Store It In The Refrigerator

We reviewed the best temperature for storing Champagne, but the best temperature for drinking it typically falls around 46 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That means if you have guests coming over in 30 minutes for dinner and you want to enjoy a glass of crisp bubbly, you'll need to chill your bottle quickly. Luckily, there are a couple of options you can rely on in a pinch.

The first and most obvious method relies on an ice bucket. Simply fill the bucket with ice and about a third of the way with water and cool your Champagne for 15 or 20 minutes. A more unique way to keep your beverage chilled is to use frozen grapes as ice cubes. They will keep the Champagne crisp and cold, and you won't need to worry about them melting and diluting the taste. No matter how you chill your Champagne, be sure to only fill glasses about a third of the way and to hold them by the stem so the drink doesn't warm too quickly as you're drinking it.

Once your bottle is popped and chilled, it should stay crisp and bubbly for around 24 hours. Unfortunately, that spoon-in-the-bottle myth won't help, but there are preservation kits that can help you extend the fizzy shelf life of your opened bottle for up to a month.

