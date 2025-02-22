Carbone's Secret Sister Restaurant In NYC Is The Ultimate Pregame Dining Spot

Of the many amazing food destinations around the world, New York City stands out for its diversity, storied culinary history, and its sheer number of highly exclusive celebrity hot spots. One such establishment is Carbone, a chic red-sauce Italian joint that's known just as much for its high-class clientele as it is for its iconic chicken parmesan. Though these days it might not be universally considered one of the best Italian restaurants in New York City — that is a pretty high bar — the restaurant's famous reputation helped turn parent company Major Food Group into a top hospitality brand.

For diners hoping to recreate the Carbone experience somewhere a little off the beaten path, Major Food Group designed Crown Club, a private arena club at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It's not exactly an official Carbone location, but it does feature much of the same menu, including the famed spicy rigatoni and aforementioned chicken parm. According to the club's website, the menu features familiar "MFG hits" along with additional "perfectly executed classics."

What makes Crown Club most exciting, however, has arguably less to do with the food and more to do with its exclusive atmosphere. Some of New York's best restaurants are hidden in unexpected locations such as Subway stations, and as a secret gem concealed within the home of the Brooklyn Nets, Crown Club is no exception. Dining there is the ultimate way to kick off a night of sports or music at the arena in an enviable style.