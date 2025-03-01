Forget Pairing Sushi With Sake And Start Pairing It With Tequila Instead

Sushi and sake are best friends, always together and always having a good time. Crisp, astringent flavors in sake mingle with sushi's sharp seaweed, creamy raw fish and tangy wasabi. Sake and sushi go so well together that it's easy to forget other things go well with sushi too, and one of those things is tequila. Whether you order Clase Auzl or Jose Cuervo, blanco or anejo, tequila and sushi is a serendipitous match just like other incredible, but unexpected tequila pairings. Served alongside a spicy tuna roll, wrapped with nori and topped with masago garnish, tequila brings out the salty, umami, and sweet flavors of sushi, which in turn amplifies qualities in the tequila.

Tequila and sushi might not roll off the tongue quite like sushi and sake ... yet. But give this experience a try and you'll be singing a different tune on sushi and karaoke night. Sharp and tangy, tequila shares some of sake's qualities despite being made from a completely different plant. Tequila and sake taste different as well, with sake offering more of a straightforward sweetness and tequila having more depth and complex flavors. But they both are a strong sipping shot that starts off strong and finishes with a kick.