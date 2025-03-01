Forget Pairing Sushi With Sake And Start Pairing It With Tequila Instead
Sushi and sake are best friends, always together and always having a good time. Crisp, astringent flavors in sake mingle with sushi's sharp seaweed, creamy raw fish and tangy wasabi. Sake and sushi go so well together that it's easy to forget other things go well with sushi too, and one of those things is tequila. Whether you order Clase Auzl or Jose Cuervo, blanco or anejo, tequila and sushi is a serendipitous match just like other incredible, but unexpected tequila pairings. Served alongside a spicy tuna roll, wrapped with nori and topped with masago garnish, tequila brings out the salty, umami, and sweet flavors of sushi, which in turn amplifies qualities in the tequila.
Tequila and sushi might not roll off the tongue quite like sushi and sake ... yet. But give this experience a try and you'll be singing a different tune on sushi and karaoke night. Sharp and tangy, tequila shares some of sake's qualities despite being made from a completely different plant. Tequila and sake taste different as well, with sake offering more of a straightforward sweetness and tequila having more depth and complex flavors. But they both are a strong sipping shot that starts off strong and finishes with a kick.
Pair the right tequila with the right sushi for a new kind of night out
Order tequila and sushi like a pro by knowing how the various types of tequila pair with different types of fish, sushi styles, and other dishes served at sushi restaurant. Blanco tequila pairs well with lighter white fish, crab, and lobster. Reposado tequila is great for dishes with mixed types of fish. Pair a reposado tequila with a spicy tuna roll, for instance. Anejo tequila, which has been aged one to three years, goes well with robust sushi like deep fried golden rolls.
Each type of tequila, whether aged for a few months or for several years, will lend its own magic to whatever sushi you order. There are a few things you should avoid crossing with tequila, however, and the first of those is wasabi. The mixture of strong flavors doesn't combine well with tequila, and the same principle goes with soy sauce. Choose different sauces if you're pairing tequila and sake. Also, opt for tequila cocktails that aren't citrus based if you're going for a mixed drink with dinner so you don't overpower your sushi. Instead order something with flavors like apple or pomegranate to better compliment the sushi.