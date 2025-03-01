Bring A Taste Of Hawaii To Your Home With Costco's Kalua Pork

Traditional Hawaiian kalua pork is a mainstay at gatherings in Hawaii, a staple at resorts, on plate lunches, and at the deli counters across the islands. It is made by roasting a whole pig all day in an underground oven called an imu and is usually wrapped in banana leaves that help create an intoxicating meaty aroma for anyone who passes by. When it's done, the pig is lifted from the imu, shredded, seasoned, and served alongside other Hawaiian staples, like a family-sized bowl of fresh poke (a staple that Hawaii is known for), mac salad, white rice and the ever-present purple paste known as poi.

While a batch of poi might be a harder to make in your own mainland kitchen, you can recreate imu-baked, unique Hawaiian kalua pork at home — and you can do it in the microwave thanks to the brand Roli Roti and its box of almost-instant Island Style Kalua Pork. Sometimes it's available in small packages online, but you can get a whole lot more Hawaii vibes with a 40-ounce box of Roli Roti Island Style Kalua Pork for around $15 at Costco. Inside the box, you'll find the pork is portioned off in sealed sections that you can toss in the freezer for later use if you don't want to cook the whole thing at once.