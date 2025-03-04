The Cake Ina Garten Never Preheats Her Oven To Bake

Most tried-and-tested bakers know the drill: Before you prep your mise en place, before you mix together any ingredients, and occasionally even before you read through a recipe in its entirety, you start preheating your oven. In fact, many baking projects can end in dissatisfaction or even disaster if your oven hasn't been hot enough for long enough. But the truth of the matter is that starting your bake in a piping hot oven versus a cold one has everything to do with what you're baking. Some breads, desserts, and breakfast pastries, like scones, biscuits, and ciabatta, need to bake quickly in a hot oven. But others, especially those with a leavener in the ingredients list, can actually benefit from a slow start.

When it comes to one specific dessert, this cold-oven technique has become a whispered secret passed down through generations of bakers. But chef, cookbook author, and long-time Food Network star Ina Garten has since brought this strategy to the mainstream. Discussing her perfect pound cake recipe on her Barefoot Contessa website she says unequivocally, "DO NOT preheat the oven." Instead, you start your oven when the cake goes in, allowing the exterior crust to brown even more slowly while the cake itself rises to impressive heights.