How Long To Air-Fry Trader Joe's Frozen Hash Brown Patties For The Crispiest Results

If you've already got the timing in the bag and you're looking for other ways to become a hashbrown pro, we've got you. Some details may seem small, but they can make a difference in bringing the absolute crispiest hash browns from the freezer to your plate.

While you don't typically need oil for an air fryer, given that the fan circulating hot air makes your food crispy on its own, adding a bit of cooking spray to the basket and potatoes can add that extra bit of crispness via creating a barrier on the surface of the potato. If cooking multiple hash browns simultaneously, you should also make sure to leave space between them — otherwise, the edges that are touching won't get enough air circulation and will be left mushy. You can eat them on their own, top them with green onions and ketchup, or incorporate into a larger meal — just because McDonald's won't make a hash brown breakfast sandwich, doesn't mean you shouldn't. Complement the crispiness of your potatoes with soft eggs, juicy bacon, fresh avocado and maybe a mouth-watering garlic aioli sauce for a breakfast you'll want every morning.

And if your local TJ's has been sold out for weeks and you're just dying to try these hacks for yourself, good news: Aldi's has a hash brown patty dupe approved by a former McDonald's corporate chef, serving up a box of 20 for under $6.00.