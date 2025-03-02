How Long To Air-Fry Trader Joe's Frozen Hash Brown Patties For The Crispiest Results
First things first: You may have to fight someone to get your hands on this highly coveted TJ's staple, given they seem to vanish from shelves the second they're restocked. But some breakfast items are worth fighting for, and the Trader Joe's frozen hash brown patties are one of them. Coming in a pack of 10 for just under $3.00, the cheap staple is crispy, salty, and firm enough to use as a base for a sandwich while still falling apart in your mouth.
If you can snag a pack or two, the air fryer should be your first choice to cook your hash browns. This way, you can take a nearly hands-off approach, as opposed to cooking them in a pan, as well as negating the need for cooking oil. They're typically stored in the freezer, and, when warmed from frozen, only take about 10 minutes to cook through. The timing ultimately depends on your own preference and air fryer, but for the crispiest results, air-fry your hash browns for 10 to 15 minutes, flipping them halfway through.
Other details for the hashbrown pro
If you've already got the timing in the bag and you're looking for other ways to become a hashbrown pro, we've got you. Some details may seem small, but they can make a difference in bringing the absolute crispiest hash browns from the freezer to your plate.
While you don't typically need oil for an air fryer, given that the fan circulating hot air makes your food crispy on its own, adding a bit of cooking spray to the basket and potatoes can add that extra bit of crispness via creating a barrier on the surface of the potato. If cooking multiple hash browns simultaneously, you should also make sure to leave space between them — otherwise, the edges that are touching won't get enough air circulation and will be left mushy. You can eat them on their own, top them with green onions and ketchup, or incorporate into a larger meal — just because McDonald's won't make a hash brown breakfast sandwich, doesn't mean you shouldn't. Complement the crispiness of your potatoes with soft eggs, juicy bacon, fresh avocado and maybe a mouth-watering garlic aioli sauce for a breakfast you'll want every morning.
And if your local TJ's has been sold out for weeks and you're just dying to try these hacks for yourself, good news: Aldi's has a hash brown patty dupe approved by a former McDonald's corporate chef, serving up a box of 20 for under $6.00.