You Only Need One Ingredient To Improve Store-Bought Margarita Mix

Store-bought margarita mixes are an easy way to provide booze for a party, especially if you want to spend time with your guests instead of in the kitchen making perfect margaritas from scratch. A bottle of premixed margarita can sit alongside mixers, ice, and other supplies on the cocktail table. Some brands even include tequila in the bottle, and you can get 29 margaritas out of one bottle of Costco's margarita mix. Dump it into a drink dispenser with some sliced limes for a fancier presentation. You can even add that store-bought bottle of margarita mix to a high-powered blender, such as the SHARDOR 1200W Blender, or a slushie machine with some ice to make a quick batch of frozen margaritas.

While store-bought margarita mix is the answer to quick cocktails in a pinch, it can taste a bit flat and one-dimensional. It's just not quite the same as building your own premium drink with the best tequila for margaritas, lime juice, and all the other top-notch ingredients. You don't have to avoid the store-bought version to get a great margarita, however. There's one ingredient you can add to your store-bought margarita mix to take it to the next level and that's a lovely liqueur known as Cointreau.