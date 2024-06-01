How Many Margaritas You Can Make From 1 Bottle Of Costco Mix

So, let's get to the math. A regular bottle of tequila holds about 25 ounces of liquor inside. And you need 1.5 ounces of tequila for every serving of Costco's margarita mix. Therefore, a standard tequila bottle will give you 16 full servings, with about two-thirds of a serving left over. This means that, with a bottle of mix only making 14 full margaritas, you're in the clear with a regular-sized tequila bottle. But the big bottles of Costco's margarita mix often come in pairs, so you'll actually need about 43.5 ounces of tequila to expend all of your mix. This means that two regular tequila bottles will cover you off just fine, since they would have about 50 ounces of tequila combined. All told, with both bottles of mix and enough tequila to match, you can make around 29 delicious citrusy margaritas to entertain you and your friends.

Luckily for you, you can get everything you need for these margaritas at Costco, including some underrated authentic Kirkland brand tequila. The store offers blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas. And while the label on the bottle of mix recommends using an aged tequila (such as reposado or añejo), this isn't a requirement. In fact, celebrity chef Ina Garten swears by the importance of using cheap tequila in margaritas. And with a huge 1.75 liter (59.2 ounce) bottle of Kirkland blanco tequila running around the $30 mark, Costco makes it pretty easy to keep the margaritas flowing.