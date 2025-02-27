The Scientific Reason Coffee Could Make You Sleepy

For some people, it's simply impossible to feel awake and ready to tackle the day without that morning cup (or two, or three) of coffee. But occasionally, coffee — or a can of Coke or other caffeinated drink such as tea or energy drinks — can have the opposite effect and actually make you sleepy. When that happens, you might wonder if you accidentally used decaf or simply didn't drink enough to promote alertness. But there's a scientific reason why coffee could make you sleepy, and it has to do with a chemical in your brain called adenosine.

Adenosine is in charge of your body's sleeping and waking cycle. As you expend energy throughout the day, your brain produces the chemical. It binds to special receptors in the brain, and when enough of it builds up in those receptors, you start to feel sleepy. But your morning coffee contains caffeine, which is a chemical that actually blocks those adenosine receptors. In other words, it interferes with your natural sleep-wake cycle.

When your receptors don't detect adenosine, the caffeine tricks the body into believing it doesn't need rest, so instead, it releases other chemicals that cause you to feel more awake. Caffeine is rapidly absorbed — within 45 minutes of drinking your cup of coffee, 99% of the stimulant is absorbed into your body, which is why you feel alert pretty quickly. In order to continue that feeling of wakefulness, you need to keep consuming caffeine. As tolerance builds, your body simply makes more adenosine to compensate for what was blocked — and this can cause sleepiness.