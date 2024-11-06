The Science Behind Why Coffees Make You Need To Use The Bathroom

We've all been there. That moment when your morning cup of joe turns into a mad dash for the nearest bathroom as your bowels rumble. It's no secret that coffee makes us need to visit the porcelain throne, but what's the reason behind this effect? To get to the bottom of the issue, Chowhound spoke to Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., food scientist and founder of Corvus Blue LLC, a food science and research firm, and author of "Pasta and Noodles: A Global History".

According to Dr. Shelke, coffee triggers the urge to use the bathroom because of a few key components. The first is caffeine. She says, "Caffeine stimulates and enhances muscle contractions, circulation, and bowel movement." As noted by Healthline, caffeine causes the colon to become roughly 60% more active than water. However, interestingly, the urge to use the bathroom can still arise with decaf. So what about the other elements of coffee?

Coffee also affects our hormones. The drink "boosts hormones like gastrin and cholecystokinin, which activates the gastrocolic reflex, prompting gut contractions that move stool toward the rectum," says Dr. Shelke. Gastrin, a peptide hormone, causes increased gastric motility, which is the movement of muscles and stomach juices that help food travel through the stomach. It also promotes mucosal growth — to do with keeping everything moist, and is involved in the release of stomach acid, which helps everything break down. Cholecystokinin is a hormone that is released in the small intestine during digestion to help break down food. Lastly, specific compounds in coffee also have an impact. Dr. Shelke points to polyphenols, the antioxidants common in plants, that increase activity in the gut.