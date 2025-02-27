The All-Star Ingredient For Moist And Tender Boxed Cornbread
While there are dozens of hacks to upgrade your boxed cornbread game, there's one ingredient that might come as a surprise. For an incredibly moist cornbread with a tender crumb, instead of mixing in milk and butter, try adding mayonnaise instead.
Made from eggs, oil, and vinegar (or lemon juice), mayonnaise not only has the binding power to keep the cornbread mix together, it adds a slightly tangy flavor that deepens the sweetness of the cornmeal. Simply add the mayo, an egg, and other creative mix-ins like frozen corn, cheddar cheese, or crumbled bacon and enjoy!
Why mayo?
Mayonnaise is made through the emulsification of eggs, oil, and lemon juice, an ingeniously creamy creation that's delicious in just about everything. It's no wonder mayo is America's favorite condiment, so why not try it in cornbread?
Because of its extra-savory flavor, mayo-infused boxed cornbread will serve as a great side alongside everything from balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings to oven-baked BBQ baby back ribs. Best part? It's a simply-made, inexpensive side dish that'll have everyone at the dinner table coming back for more.