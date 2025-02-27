The All-Star Ingredient For Moist And Tender Boxed Cornbread

While there are dozens of hacks to upgrade your boxed cornbread game, there's one ingredient that might come as a surprise. For an incredibly moist cornbread with a tender crumb, instead of mixing in milk and butter, try adding mayonnaise instead.

Made from eggs, oil, and vinegar (or lemon juice), mayonnaise not only has the binding power to keep the cornbread mix together, it adds a slightly tangy flavor that deepens the sweetness of the cornmeal. Simply add the mayo, an egg, and other creative mix-ins like frozen corn, cheddar cheese, or crumbled bacon and enjoy!