The Best Ways To Let Pickled Garlic's Tangy Flavor Shine

With people's love for pickles surging across social media, more and more vegetables are hitting the pickling spotlight. One perennially underrated candidate is garlic. Preserved in a vinegar solution, the allium lets go of its more bracing side while still offering a hefty dose of flavor. As a result, this opens the door to many creative uses.

When chopped, the condiment adds a mouthwatering brightness to salads, inspiring a tanginess that melds well with dark leafy greens. Alternatively, pulverize the garlic and use some of the brine to craft a vibrant vinaigrette. And you can even use the ingredient to contrast the flavors of cured cuts and cheese, helping design the ultimate charcuterie board.

Plus, the condiment is surprisingly delicious in cooked applications, melding into everything from a plate of sautéed vegetables to a salad dressing and even a pizza topping. And with some creativity, you can even utilize both the clove and the brine in a drink — it might just make the best Bloody Mary you've ever tasted. So procure a batch of the pickled vegetable; it'll shine in a wide range of dishes.