Garth Brooks' Massive Breakfast Bowl Features A Unique Pasta Addition
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are a powerhouse celebrity couple who have dominated the country music scene for years. They've also stepped up to the plate in culinary culture, letting us in on their lives in the kitchen through Yearwood's cooking show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," and other appearances — like when the duo talked food on "Ellen" in 2021. Among the recipes they've shared is one breakfast that's caught viral attention. It's so popular that Trisha Yearwood shared it with Food Network so anyone can whip up the monstrous mountain of breakfast foods called Garth's Breakfast Bowl.
Good luck eating the entirety of one of Garth's Breakfast Bowls in one sitting. It's a five-pound stack of meat, potatoes, and eggs — more of a sharable, family-sized meal than breakfast for one. It's been compared to a breakfast casserole, the definition of an indulgent brunch-style breakfast more filling than it seems. That's because within the scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, and cheese is a thick layer of cheese and roasted garlic tortellini pasta.
Serve Garth's Breakfast Bowl family-style alongside an oven-roasted breakfast pizza, or dive in by yourself with an apple cider mimosa for a hearty and unique twist on Sunday brunch. It'll have you wondering at the personality of the brilliant musical madman behind the gigantic bowl of bacon-soaked breakfast pasta — and it'll provide a great conversation for any guests that are around.
Why tortellini is an epic addition to Garth's Breakfast Bowl
Garth's Breakfast Bowl is made on the stovetop in three pans and a pasta pot. Once ingredients are all cooked, they're layered in a large bowl starting with a 16 oz bag of cooked hash browns or tater tots. Next comes 1 pound of pork sausage, 1 pound of bacon, a 9-ounce package of cheese and roasted garlic tortellini, 8 eggs scrambled in butter, and finally, 2 ½ cups of grated, sharp cheddar cheese — a breakfast buffet in a bowl with a tortellini twist.
Stuffed with cheese, herbs, and sometimes meat like sausage, mortadella, or prosciutto, tortellini is already a breakfast version of ravioli. Other traditional stuffing like Parmesan cheese and egg complement all the other breakfast-style ingredients in this mammoth of a breakfast bowl. All these breakfast-style ingredients are wrapped in a thick pillow of pasta, adding a layer of texture to the crunchy bacon, hash browns, and melted cheese. Just like hearty tortellini pasta bulks up soups, skillets, and stews, tortellini makes Garth's Breakfast Bowl really stick to your ribs — not that it needed much help with heaping amounts of protein, starch, and cheesy goodness just waiting to be devoured.