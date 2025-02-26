Garth Brooks' Massive Breakfast Bowl Features A Unique Pasta Addition

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are a powerhouse celebrity couple who have dominated the country music scene for years. They've also stepped up to the plate in culinary culture, letting us in on their lives in the kitchen through Yearwood's cooking show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," and other appearances — like when the duo talked food on "Ellen" in 2021. Among the recipes they've shared is one breakfast that's caught viral attention. It's so popular that Trisha Yearwood shared it with Food Network so anyone can whip up the monstrous mountain of breakfast foods called Garth's Breakfast Bowl.

Good luck eating the entirety of one of Garth's Breakfast Bowls in one sitting. It's a five-pound stack of meat, potatoes, and eggs — more of a sharable, family-sized meal than breakfast for one. It's been compared to a breakfast casserole, the definition of an indulgent brunch-style breakfast more filling than it seems. That's because within the scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, and cheese is a thick layer of cheese and roasted garlic tortellini pasta.

Serve Garth's Breakfast Bowl family-style alongside an oven-roasted breakfast pizza, or dive in by yourself with an apple cider mimosa for a hearty and unique twist on Sunday brunch. It'll have you wondering at the personality of the brilliant musical madman behind the gigantic bowl of bacon-soaked breakfast pasta — and it'll provide a great conversation for any guests that are around.