Swap Orange Juice For This Fall Favorite To Give Your Mimosa A Seasonal Upgrade
Who knew having breakfast at lunchtime would evolve into one of life's greatest simple pleasures? Whether you prefer a classic combination of bacon and eggs or something different and fun like breakfast pizza, there's just something about brunch that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, and helps you temporarily forget about the responsibilities of the week ahead. Maybe it's the good company or delicious food, but the fact that it gives you an excuse to have a midday libation definitely doesn't hurt. One of the most beloved brunch drinks out there is the mimosa — a simple mixture of Champagne and orange juice that is light and refreshing. Not only is the mimosa a popular brunch beverage, but it holds its own even compared to drinks typically consumed in the evening hours and is firmly in the top 25 of the most popular cocktails ever.
While you can do no wrong with the classic Champagne and OJ combination, one of the best things about mimosas is that you can customize them for any occasion or season. Christmas time? Add cranberry juice. Summer beach vacation? Try mango or pineapple instead. However, if you're craving a mimosa that will give you that cozy nostalgic feeling of a chilly fall morning, try swapping the orange juice for apple cider. An apple cider mimosa still has the crisp and refreshing qualities that make this cocktail so delightful, but also has a warmness to it that immerses you in the flavors of fall no matter the time of year.
Apple cider and Champagne are a beautiful marriage
While Champagne tastes great with the tangy citrus profile of orange juice, it is equally at home in the sweet, lightly spiced flavor of apple cider. Unlike some juices, apple cider typically has no added sugars, so its sweetness comes only from the sugars that are naturally present in apples. It works well in any Champagne (though there are some bubbly options that are simply the best, according to mimosa pros) and balances out the dryness that comes with some varieties of the sparkling wine, resulting in a drink that tastes like you're strolling through an apple orchard on a fall afternoon. Not only do these two flavors work wonders together, combining them also opens the door for even more festive customizations.
If you really want to get in the spirit of fall, try adding a pinch or two of some seasonal spices, like cinnamon or nutmeg. You could even use a whole cinnamon stick as a fun garnish or coat the rim of your Champagne flute with cinnamon sugar. For an extra boozy kick, add a splash of bourbon and your drink will really warm you up from the inside out. No matter how you choose to enjoy an apple cider mimosa, it's a fun and festive drink sure to fill you with the cozy feelings of autumn and be a hit amongst your brunch crew.