Swap Orange Juice For This Fall Favorite To Give Your Mimosa A Seasonal Upgrade

Who knew having breakfast at lunchtime would evolve into one of life's greatest simple pleasures? Whether you prefer a classic combination of bacon and eggs or something different and fun like breakfast pizza, there's just something about brunch that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, and helps you temporarily forget about the responsibilities of the week ahead. Maybe it's the good company or delicious food, but the fact that it gives you an excuse to have a midday libation definitely doesn't hurt. One of the most beloved brunch drinks out there is the mimosa — a simple mixture of Champagne and orange juice that is light and refreshing. Not only is the mimosa a popular brunch beverage, but it holds its own even compared to drinks typically consumed in the evening hours and is firmly in the top 25 of the most popular cocktails ever.

While you can do no wrong with the classic Champagne and OJ combination, one of the best things about mimosas is that you can customize them for any occasion or season. Christmas time? Add cranberry juice. Summer beach vacation? Try mango or pineapple instead. However, if you're craving a mimosa that will give you that cozy nostalgic feeling of a chilly fall morning, try swapping the orange juice for apple cider. An apple cider mimosa still has the crisp and refreshing qualities that make this cocktail so delightful, but also has a warmness to it that immerses you in the flavors of fall no matter the time of year.