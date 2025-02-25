How The Blood And Sand Cocktail Got Its Name

From the classic Old-Fashioned to the Sazerac and the Manhattan, whiskey looms large in the world of mixology — and it's often U.S.-centric. Sure, an Irish coffee should probably use Irish whiskey (but is that really a cocktail or a mixed drink?), and you can use just about any style you'd like in a whiskey sour. But when it comes to Scotch whiskey, it's not only Rob Roys or Penicillins — don't forget about the Blood and Sand.

Like much of cocktail history, the story behind the Blood and Sand cocktail is a bit dubious, but it seems to have gotten its name from the 1922 silent film, "Blood and Sand," starring the incredibly popular actor and sex symbol Rudolph Valentino. The drink is said to have been influenced by the film, in which Valentino plays a bullfighter. The original creator of the drink is unknown, but we can trace a recipe back as far as Harry Craddock's "The Savoy Cocktail Book" from 1930, although it was likely simply added to the book and not created by Craddock himself.