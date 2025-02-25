A Mexican Martini Is The Classiest Way To Drink Tequila

Martinis have been trendy since they were invented, but for those of us who want to be chic but abhor the thought of chugging a cup of vodka or gin, there is an equally fun alternative: the Mexican martini. Whether you hate the taste of it or the way it makes you feel, vodka doesn't have to be at the forefront of your next martini. While a classic original martini is made of ice-cold shaken vodka and vermouth with an olive garnish, a Mexican martini is made with tequila, citrus, and a hint of that briny goodness.

So what makes it a martini and not just a classic margarita? It all comes down to the technique and the presentation. A Mexican martini is served up, just like a classic martini, meaning it's shaken with ice and strained into a glass rather than being poured over ice like a margarita. Olive brine, AKA what puts the filth in a dirty martini, is the other signature ingredient that gives this unique cocktail its umami note, allowing us to aptly call it a martini.

The combination of tequila and citrus gives it a fresh, vibrant twist, but the overall experience remains cocktail-lounge chic rather than poolside casual.