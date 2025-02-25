A Mexican Martini Is The Classiest Way To Drink Tequila
Martinis have been trendy since they were invented, but for those of us who want to be chic but abhor the thought of chugging a cup of vodka or gin, there is an equally fun alternative: the Mexican martini. Whether you hate the taste of it or the way it makes you feel, vodka doesn't have to be at the forefront of your next martini. While a classic original martini is made of ice-cold shaken vodka and vermouth with an olive garnish, a Mexican martini is made with tequila, citrus, and a hint of that briny goodness.
So what makes it a martini and not just a classic margarita? It all comes down to the technique and the presentation. A Mexican martini is served up, just like a classic martini, meaning it's shaken with ice and strained into a glass rather than being poured over ice like a margarita. Olive brine, AKA what puts the filth in a dirty martini, is the other signature ingredient that gives this unique cocktail its umami note, allowing us to aptly call it a martini.
The combination of tequila and citrus gives it a fresh, vibrant twist, but the overall experience remains cocktail-lounge chic rather than poolside casual.
Customizing your Mexican martini
This Texan-born twist on a margarita-martini hybrid is bold, zesty, and a little bit salty, just like the best kind of party guest. Unlike its drier, more buttoned-up cousin, the Mexican martini doesn't shy away from citrus tang and a touch of sweetness. But, just like a regular martini, the Mexican version relies on quality ingredients and can always be enhanced with other flavors.
Start by choosing the right tequila: Blanco for a bright, fresh agave-forward taste, reposado for a hint of warmth and spice, or añejo if you want to add a caramel-like, sophisticated depth. To make the classic version of this cocktail, an aged tequila like añejo is typically preferred. You can't skip the olive brine, so use green olive brine straight from the olive jar, just like you would with a regular martini. Stick with fresh lime juice rather than the sweetened bottled stuff.
Prefer it spicy? Muddle in some jalapeños or rim the glass with Tajín instead of salt. Add a splash of Topo Chico for a fizzy, refreshing edge. Really up the flavor by tossing in a few muddled blackberries or a hint of hibiscus syrup for a subtly floral twist.
At the end of the day, the Mexican martini is the tequila lover's answer to classic cocktail elegance. Whether you're shaking one up for a dinner party or sipping solo at a bar, it's a guaranteed way to make tequila feel upscale and effortlessly cool. Salud!