Sparkling Water Is The Unexpected Meat Tenderizer You Need To Try
Steak never goes out of style. That's no surprise considering how it's beefy, delicious, and packed with richness, making it the life of the party whenever we're heading out for a weekend dinner with friends or firing up the grill on a summer afternoon. However, if you're never sure which cuts to choose at the butcher's, here are 8 cuts of steak you should always buy and 4 you should always avoid. Just make sure to marinate your preferred cut for not more than a day, and watch it turn irresistibly tender and juicy on the inside while forming a beautifully caramelized crust on the outside. Speaking of which, how does sparkling water sound as a marinade?
Sparkling water, which is infused with carbon dioxide to create its signature fizziness, is mildly acidic. This acidity only ranges between pH 5 and 6, but that's more than enough to break down the meat's proteins. Once it works its magic, turning the fibers all nice and tender, all that's left to do is cook the steak just the way you like it.
Obviously, you wouldn't use this technique on pricey steaks like Kobe beef, which is naturally one of the juiciest cuts in the world. But, it sure does wonders on cheaper and tougher ones that need just the right push to unlock their full potential. Moreover, sparkling water will also help your steak's seasonings stand out. So, don't overdo it, as a pinch of salt and pepper is all you need.
Sparkling water works differently from other meat tenderizers
There are countless ways to marinate steak. If the idea of marinating with sparkling water seems a bit strange, just step outside the box for a moment. If Coca-Cola can do it, why not give sparkling water a shot? It's basically the same, minus the ridiculous amount of sugar. Olive oil is yet another popular marinating option, but unlike sparkling water, whose bubbles help break down muscle fibers, it doesn't actually alter the meat's texture. However, it does help marinades with protein-breaking enzymes or acids work more effectively –- that's why it pairs so nicely with lemon juice or balsamic vinegar.
While yogurt tenderizes even the toughest steaks, it does have a bit of a downside. It contains lactic acid, which works like other acid-based marinades, only slightly gentler. That said, it might also give your steak a tangy kick. Soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce are also great for marinades, but a drop too much can easily overpower the meat's natural flavor -– something you won't have to worry about with sparkling water.
Aside from being your secret weapon for a perfectly tender, restaurant-quality steak, sparkling water is great because there's no need to marinate the steak for too long for the best results. Just soak it for up to 2 hours, and start cooking. Don't forget to rest your steak after cooking it in the pan or on the grill before digging in, and just watch how easily the knife slides through it.