Steak never goes out of style. That's no surprise considering how it's beefy, delicious, and packed with richness, making it the life of the party whenever we're heading out for a weekend dinner with friends or firing up the grill on a summer afternoon. However, if you're never sure which cuts to choose at the butcher's, here are 8 cuts of steak you should always buy and 4 you should always avoid. Just make sure to marinate your preferred cut for not more than a day, and watch it turn irresistibly tender and juicy on the inside while forming a beautifully caramelized crust on the outside. Speaking of which, how does sparkling water sound as a marinade?

Sparkling water, which is infused with carbon dioxide to create its signature fizziness, is mildly acidic. This acidity only ranges between pH 5 and 6, but that's more than enough to break down the meat's proteins. Once it works its magic, turning the fibers all nice and tender, all that's left to do is cook the steak just the way you like it.

Obviously, you wouldn't use this technique on pricey steaks like Kobe beef, which is naturally one of the juiciest cuts in the world. But, it sure does wonders on cheaper and tougher ones that need just the right push to unlock their full potential. Moreover, sparkling water will also help your steak's seasonings stand out. So, don't overdo it, as a pinch of salt and pepper is all you need.