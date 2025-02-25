Frustrated with the lack of flavorful drink options that aren't loaded with sugars, Allison Ellsworth started a line of healthy sodas out of her kitchen in 2015. She named the brand Poppi, and her line of drinks quickly found fame as a healthier alternative to pop. Now, prebiotic sodas are everywhere, but Poppi was always a pioneer.

Each can of Poppi is loaded with a sparkling mixture of gut-healthy prebiotics, fresh fruit juice, and apple cider vinegar. The brand is non-GMO certified, and it actually tastes good. One of these drinks even made our list of the best new sodas of 2024. Along with all these benefits, are Poppi drinks kosher too? According to the brand's website, "all flavors of Poppi are OU Kosher." Now you know.