The Proper Way To Clean Your Waffle Iron

Always make sure your waffle maker is unplugged before cleaning it; the plates can get hot and potentially burn you if they're not cooled. Before you clean the inside of the waffle iron, wipe the exterior with a little soapy water to remove any batter or residue, then dry it with a microfiber cloth. This is important if you're making something a little messy, such as crispy, gooey brownies in the waffle maker.

Some waffle makers have removable plates, which makes things easy; just take them out and clean with soap and water. Dry them well before putting them back. If you can't take them out, then you can scrub the grates with a toothbrush and soap water, which will help get in between all of those crevices. Most importantly, wipe the waffle maker with a damp cloth prior to drying it so that there is no leftover soap.

Finally, make sure there is no leftover grease in the crevices that catch the waffle batter on the outskirts of the iron. You can clean these by adding some vinegar to a paper towel, then sticking it to the end of a chopstick (a skewer would work, too). Use the chopstick to get the vinegar-soaked towel into those small nooks and crannies. A waffle maker can do anything from reheating leftover pizza for a crunchier slice to making crispy mac and cheese bites, but cleaning it after each use is essential to making it last.