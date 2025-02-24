For The Richest French Onion Soup, Reach For Fish Sauce

If you're craving a cozy soup, it's hard to beat French onion. French onion soup is a hearty, salty dish with French roots that's made with beef broth, caramelized yellow onions (arguably the best onion variety of French onion soup), bread, and a topping of Gruyére. That first bite is the best part — breaking through the cheesy layer to reach that delicious broth underneath. But if you want your French onion soup to truly stand out, your broth deserves a little fish sauce.

Fish sauce is made from three main ingredients: anchovies, water, and salt. Before you run at the sound of anchovies, though, understand that in small quantities, they add a salty, savory flavor to almost anything. Fish sauce does have a hint of a fishy taste to it, but you won't notice it in the soup. Rather, you'll only relish the punch of umami flavor that comes from it. Fish sauce has a deep, rich taste, and when paired with the salty beef stock and acidic sherry, it builds a flavor combination that's nearly irresistible.