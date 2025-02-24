The Mexican Tomato Swap That Adds Bold Flavor To Sandwiches

Whether you're transforming them into a homemade pasta sauce, deep-frying them for a southern-inspired appetizer, or integrating them into a garden-fresh batch of pico de gallo, tomatoes have a million and one applications. However, one of the most timeless ways to put a juicy tomato to use is by slicing it up and adding it to a sandwich. Delicious as a tomato-kissed sandwich is, sometimes classic recipes get boring, necessitating a search for equally delicious alternatives. Next time your tomato-topped sandwich tastes monotonous, use a tomatillo instead.

Despite being a dead ringer for green tomatoes and bearing a similar name, tomatillos are only distantly related to tomatoes — but they're just as toothsome. Swathed in an easy-to-remove husk, these Mexican fruits are round, juicy, and as sliceable as tomatoes. Commonly used to make salsa verde, tomatillos flaunt a fresh and tangy flavor profile with delicate undertones of citrusy brightness encapsulated by a structure that's firm, crisp, and juicy. Assembling a sandwich with tomatillos gives it a lively touch of acidity that pairs well with cured meats, rich cheeses, and full-bodied condiments. When you add a raw tomatillo to a sandwich, it imparts a refreshingly crunchy bite, but when cooked, it develops a more tender, slightly sweeter quality dripping with moisture. How you prepare a tomatillo-infused sandwich is ultimately up to you, and there's no wrong way to incorporate this decadent vegetable-adjacent fruit into your go-to sandwiches.