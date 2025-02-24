The Mexican Tomato Swap That Adds Bold Flavor To Sandwiches
Whether you're transforming them into a homemade pasta sauce, deep-frying them for a southern-inspired appetizer, or integrating them into a garden-fresh batch of pico de gallo, tomatoes have a million and one applications. However, one of the most timeless ways to put a juicy tomato to use is by slicing it up and adding it to a sandwich. Delicious as a tomato-kissed sandwich is, sometimes classic recipes get boring, necessitating a search for equally delicious alternatives. Next time your tomato-topped sandwich tastes monotonous, use a tomatillo instead.
Despite being a dead ringer for green tomatoes and bearing a similar name, tomatillos are only distantly related to tomatoes — but they're just as toothsome. Swathed in an easy-to-remove husk, these Mexican fruits are round, juicy, and as sliceable as tomatoes. Commonly used to make salsa verde, tomatillos flaunt a fresh and tangy flavor profile with delicate undertones of citrusy brightness encapsulated by a structure that's firm, crisp, and juicy. Assembling a sandwich with tomatillos gives it a lively touch of acidity that pairs well with cured meats, rich cheeses, and full-bodied condiments. When you add a raw tomatillo to a sandwich, it imparts a refreshingly crunchy bite, but when cooked, it develops a more tender, slightly sweeter quality dripping with moisture. How you prepare a tomatillo-infused sandwich is ultimately up to you, and there's no wrong way to incorporate this decadent vegetable-adjacent fruit into your go-to sandwiches.
Assembling a harmonious tomatillo sandwich
Tomatillos marry well with many of the same ingredients as tomatoes, ensuring unlimited possibilities for sandwich assembly. Of course, like any ingredient, tomatillos have some best matches, so consider your options for adding this green beauty to your sandwich.
For a classic lunch-approved sandwich, pair fresh tomatillo slices with deli turkey, crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy well-done bacon, and a thick spread of garlic aioli sandwiched between two slices of gently toasted sourdough bread. Don't forget a slice of provolone or Havarti cheese for an extra creamy finish. For something more robust, layer grilled chicken breast, roasted tomatillo slices, pepper jack cheese, and a smear of chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll for a smoky, tangy, handheld meal that makes for a dashing and easy-to-make dinner. Swap grilled chicken for a breaded and deep-fried breast when you're feeling indulgent. Need something light? Spread smashed avocado mixed with diced raw tomatillos on whole-grain bread, then pile on cucumbers, shredded carrots, sprouts, and a drizzle of lime crema for a refreshing vegetarian option.
Don't be afraid to think outside of the box, either. Blend tomatillos into a homemade mayo, roast and purée them to make a tangy spread, or pickle them for extra zippy goodness. Whether you're making a simple, on-the-fly sub or enjoying a backyard barbecue sandwich, tomatillos can upgrade any meal held together by two slices of bread.