The Best Way To Store Roasted Chickpeas For Maximum Crispiness

When you're not making hummus, roasting chickpeas is one of the best ways to enjoy the small but mighty bean. Crispy, crunchy, and caramelized, roasted chickpeas are excellent as snacks, salad toppers, soup crowns, and much more, but like any food, roasted chickpeas don't maintain their fresh-out-of-the-oven appeal forever. However, proper roasting and storage can preserve their delicate char for longer.

Maintaining the texture of roasted chickpeas starts before they even go into the oven, especially if you're working with canned chickpeas. Thoroughly drying them before roasting helps to remove any excess canning moisture that can linger after cooking. Even if you're working with raw beans, they typically require overnight soaking to reduce roasting time and ease digestion, so it's important to completely dry chickpeas prior to roasting, regardless of which type you use. Although it's tedious, removing the skin from chickpeas helps them develop and maintain their crunch. The skin can trap steam during roasting, which will keep them soft instead of crispy.

Once they're finished roasting, proper storage makes the biggest difference in preserving their texture. Although a lidded glass jar or container does a decent job at preserving their texture, the best way to store them is in a bowl at room temperature with a paper towel draped across the top to prevent dust and other contaminants from disrupting their quality. This allows air circulation to prevent moisture build-up, keeping chickpeas nice and crispy days after you roast them. If you use a glass jar, keep the lid slightly unscrewed to achieve a similar effect. If you have any available, store them with silica packets, which are designed to absorb moisture.