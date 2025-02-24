Can You Use EBT At McDonald's? The Answer Depends

In the United States (as well as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), which allows those accepted into the program to pay for groceries and various food items with SNAP benefits. This monthly stipend is offered to individuals and families with low incomes to provide extra money for healthy meals. Many retail stores across the country accept SNAP benefits, like Walgreens, CVS, Target, and even virtual stores like Amazon and DoorDash.

Certain states also participate in the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), in which EBT users can purchase prepared meals at restaurants instead of groceries. The RMP has much stricter guidelines than the overarching SNAP benefits — all members of a household must be either elderly, disabled, homeless, and/or married to an RMP member to be considered. On top of its stringent application requirements, only nine states currently participate in the RMP: Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. Fortunately, anyone accepted into the RMP and residing in one of the aforementioned states can enjoy a hot lunch at various McDonald's restaurants (as long as local regulatory agencies approve the store).