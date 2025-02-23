The Easy Trick For Cutting Brownies Without A Sticky Mess

Whether you're using your grandmother's heirloom recipe or upgrading a box mix with fresh ingredients, few can deny that brownies are a near-perfect dessert. Dense and fudgy, they pair perfectly with ice cream in the summer and hot cocoa in the winter. Their only real flaw is the inevitable mess that comes with cutting them into evenly portioned squares. No matter how slow and careful you are with the knife, it always seems to rip them into a crumbly disaster.

Of course, you can easily turn your brownies into cake pops if they fall apart. However, if you have your heart set on a neat square of chocolatey goodness, there are techniques to help you keep your slices clean. The first technique begins before you even bake your brownies, and it involves lining your baking pan with parchment paper rather than using nonstick spray, foil, or flour. The parchment paper not only helps keep brownies from sticking, but also makes it easy to remove them from the pan in one large, neat square.

But the real game-changing hack is choosing the right cutting utensil. Some say plastic knives are perfect because plastic causes less friction and tearing than metal. However, most plastic knives are fairly short, meaning you need to drag them through the brownies and risk damaging the edges. A metal knife long enough to span the width of your brownies is a better choice, as you can simply line it up and push straight down for a clean cut.