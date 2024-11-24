Why Butter May Not Be Your Best Option When Toasting Tuna Melts

The iconic grilled cheese sandwich and the classic tuna salad are each delicious, and divisive, on their own. Debates about which fat is best for the grilled cheese and conflict over the ideal vehicle for tuna salad abound. Combine the two culinary concepts into a tuna melt and further dissent swirls. Dare you swap its standard bread for an English muffin? Just how many surfaces shall you hazard to toast to maximize the tuna melt's crunch? And what's the sandwich's best cooking fat for crispiness?

We opt for oil, although butter is most home cooks' go-to in grilled sandwich matters. There's probably some in the refrigerator, it's probably what you're used to from childhood, and you're probably familiar with how it's going to perform. Mayo comes in second; a favorite among the guess-my-secret-ingredient crowd with ideal spreadability and a sufficient smoke point to bring some golden color to your bread without burning it. But, for a tuna melt, butter's lower smoke point and high moisture content can leave a greasy, burnt, and even paradoxically soggy mess since there's more volume to heat through in a longer period of time than with a simple grilled cheese. For its part, mayo is too much of a good thing, as there's already plenty in the sandwich filling. Instead, swipe or even spritz the bread with a bit of oil to slake these potential pitfalls prior to grilling.