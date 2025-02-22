Whiskey Livens Up Your Bland Oatmeal. Here's How
Oatmeal doesn't exactly have a particularly exciting reputation. There are lavish stuffed French toasts, buttery eggs benedict, and other elaborate breakfast and brunch treats you'd whip out to impress a guest or treat yourself, but no one's thinking of basic oatmeal as particularly glam. A reliable workhorse of a breakfast, oatmeal is as filling, affordable, and versatile as it gets, and doesn't deserve the reputation as bland, as all sorts of secret add-ins can elevate it in creative ways.
One that puts to rest its unsexy reputation is a splash of whiskey for added flavor and excitement. No, the bar cart is probably not the first place you look when dressing up a bowl of plain oats, but it turns out a bit of whiskey has more of a role in the kitchen than you might think. It makes for a highly convincing dupe for vanilla extract, and a splash of it dresses up a humble bowl of oats into something rich and warming — adding depth and caramel-y, earthy notes.
Adding whiskey might not become your go-to oatmeal addition for your workday breakfast, though if you mix it in while the oatmeal is cooking on the stovetop, some of the alcohol will burn off – leaving the spicy warming depth of flavor. All the same, you might want to reserve this treat for your weekends versus your workday mornings.
Use your booze of choice, and other complementary add-ins
You can use whatever favorite whiskey brand you know and love. Because the flavor will shine through, make it as good a one as you'd want to drink. Try just adding around a tablespoon or so of the hard stuff to your oats, water, spices like cinnamon or other add-ins you choose to use, then let cook down on the stovetop until creamy and soft. Other recipes incorporate whiskey in the form of a butter compound versus pouring it right into the oats mix.
Because the whiskey oats will have a cozy, warming, taste, let the hard stuff shine through with simple additional add-ins like some cream or evaporated milk to up the creaminess, and brown sugar and cinnamon to your liking. If you're feeling fruity, diced apples and pears stirred into the oatmeal or raisins will add a bit of texture and pair well with the flavor of whiskey.
While it may be a first for your palate, mixing a dash of whiskey specifically into morning oats is a classically Scottish treat. It's also seen as a traditionally Irish dish , making it just the thing to start your day with before you embark on a day of authentic St. Patrick's day dining.