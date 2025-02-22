Whiskey Livens Up Your Bland Oatmeal. Here's How

Oatmeal doesn't exactly have a particularly exciting reputation. There are lavish stuffed French toasts, buttery eggs benedict, and other elaborate breakfast and brunch treats you'd whip out to impress a guest or treat yourself, but no one's thinking of basic oatmeal as particularly glam. A reliable workhorse of a breakfast, oatmeal is as filling, affordable, and versatile as it gets, and doesn't deserve the reputation as bland, as all sorts of secret add-ins can elevate it in creative ways.

One that puts to rest its unsexy reputation is a splash of whiskey for added flavor and excitement. No, the bar cart is probably not the first place you look when dressing up a bowl of plain oats, but it turns out a bit of whiskey has more of a role in the kitchen than you might think. It makes for a highly convincing dupe for vanilla extract, and a splash of it dresses up a humble bowl of oats into something rich and warming — adding depth and caramel-y, earthy notes.

Adding whiskey might not become your go-to oatmeal addition for your workday breakfast, though if you mix it in while the oatmeal is cooking on the stovetop, some of the alcohol will burn off – leaving the spicy warming depth of flavor. All the same, you might want to reserve this treat for your weekends versus your workday mornings.