Why Cast Iron Cracks (And How To Avoid It)

When well cared for, a good cast iron pan should last a lifetime — and beyond, becoming a bonafide heirloom that can be passed down from generation to generation. While durable, versatile, time honored, and healthy (no worrying about forever chemicals getting into your food, and even metal utensils are safe to use!) cast iron is not foolproof.

Rust, damaged seasoning, and cracks can occur with common missteps — so your best defense is mastering proper cast iron care from the get-go. While cast iron is largely salvageable even if it looks anything but — removing rust from your cast iron is easier than you'd think, for example — more intense damage like cracks require more intense TLC to rehab.

Cracks occur when cast iron is exposed to dramatic temperature changes too quickly — such as if you rush to run a scalding hot cast iron under a cool sink. Slow and steady wins the race with cast iron — which is to say, it's all about the gradual heating and cooling. Shocking the metal with too quick of a temperature change is when cracks in the metal occur, though they can handle a wide range of temps if allowed to slowly heat up or cool down. To avoid cracks, your best bet is to treat your cast iron with kid gloves — letting it cool off before you run it under cold water. Of course, you should also avoid dropping it, which can cause the metal to immediately crack and break.