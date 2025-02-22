Chill Your Beer With Compressed Air For Frosty Results

A sip of a crisp, cold beer — it's a tried and true enjoyment. It's the reason beer enthusiasts have dedicated fridges for their brews, while others venture to Texas Roadhouse for precisely temperature-controlled beer. Nevertheless, every once in a while you might pick up a six pack that's room temperature, but don't want to wait for a fridge-induced cool down. Thankfully, there are a range of techniques that yield a chilled beer in minutes.

For many bottles at once, simply use the cooling hack of sticking the brews into a bag of ice. But if you're dealing with only a can at a time, an even faster way takes as little as 30 seconds. You'll want to secure the can in a stable location, and spray it down with compressed air. Thoroughly blast the sides but avoid hitting the drinking area. In under a minute, the beer will turn nice and crisp, with condensation forming on the exterior. Crack open, pour into a glass, and enjoy.