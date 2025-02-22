Chill Your Beer With Compressed Air For Frosty Results
A sip of a crisp, cold beer — it's a tried and true enjoyment. It's the reason beer enthusiasts have dedicated fridges for their brews, while others venture to Texas Roadhouse for precisely temperature-controlled beer. Nevertheless, every once in a while you might pick up a six pack that's room temperature, but don't want to wait for a fridge-induced cool down. Thankfully, there are a range of techniques that yield a chilled beer in minutes.
For many bottles at once, simply use the cooling hack of sticking the brews into a bag of ice. But if you're dealing with only a can at a time, an even faster way takes as little as 30 seconds. You'll want to secure the can in a stable location, and spray it down with compressed air. Thoroughly blast the sides but avoid hitting the drinking area. In under a minute, the beer will turn nice and crisp, with condensation forming on the exterior. Crack open, pour into a glass, and enjoy.
Compressed air speedily chills beer in under a minute
Employing compressed air likely won't become your go-to. For one, it's unlikely you'll have a large back-up of the gassy containers; probably just an odd dust cleaning bottle laying around. Since these cans aren't meant for extended use, you'll only get through so many beers before running out of cool oxygen. Not to mention you'll need a peaceful environment to utilize the trick; don't go for it in the midst of a party.
Nevertheless, the compressed air technique is a fun — and effective — method for special occasions. Perhaps you're trying to impress a friend, or it's a hot day and you just can't wait for the satisfaction. For such applications, this can of cooling gas is perfect; it'll put on a smile in the right context. Generally though, you'll want to clear up some space in the fridge — canned beer also lasts longer chilled. So there's a reason some practices are the more widespread go-to.