The Best Pan To Use When Cooking Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast potatoes are the perfect way to start the day, and they arrive at the table in many different forms: Shredded hash browns, cubed home fries, or even in a delicious casserole with onions, peppers, and cheese. But not all of these are created equal. High-quality breakfast potatoes are typically soft and tender in the middle with a crunchy exterior layer that is browned to perfection. So what is the secret to crispy, golden home fries that taste like they came straight from a restaurant? To achieve these textures, it all comes down to the type of pan you use to cook the dish: A cast iron pan will yield the best results.

Cast iron skillets are known for reaching a hot temperature and maintaining it throughout the cooking process. Famously, this type of pan is the key to searing a perfect steak due to its heating features and nonstick qualities. That said, the cookware is best used for recipes that require a high heat to attain its perfect bake. When it comes to cooking breakfast, a cast iron pan's high, consistent temperature will result in delicious breakfast potatoes with a satisfying, crunchy bite and a fluffy, soft center without the need to drench the spuds in oil or employ other frying methods.