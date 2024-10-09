The Best Pan To Use When Cooking Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast potatoes are the perfect way to start the day, and they arrive at the table in many different forms: Shredded hash browns, cubed home fries, or even in a delicious casserole with onions, peppers, and cheese. But not all of these are created equal. High-quality breakfast potatoes are typically soft and tender in the middle with a crunchy exterior layer that is browned to perfection. So what is the secret to crispy, golden home fries that taste like they came straight from a restaurant? To achieve these textures, it all comes down to the type of pan you use to cook the dish: A cast iron pan will yield the best results.
Cast iron skillets are known for reaching a hot temperature and maintaining it throughout the cooking process. Famously, this type of pan is the key to searing a perfect steak due to its heating features and nonstick qualities. That said, the cookware is best used for recipes that require a high heat to attain its perfect bake. When it comes to cooking breakfast, a cast iron pan's high, consistent temperature will result in delicious breakfast potatoes with a satisfying, crunchy bite and a fluffy, soft center without the need to drench the spuds in oil or employ other frying methods.
How to cook breakfast potatoes in a cast iron pan
Home fries can either be served as the main portion of the meal or as a side dish to other popular morning foods like pancakes, eggs, and bacon. To make the best breakfast potatoes, use potatoes with a medium starch level, such as russet potatoes or Yukon Golds. These are the best for pan-frying as they have a lower water content than other varieties like new potatoes or red potatoes. To make the perfect breakfast potatoes, start by chopping the potatoes into cubes and soaking them in cold water before cooking to remove excess starch and sugar. Keep the skins on, if you like. Preheat a cast iron pan that's large enough for the potatoes to lie flat. When you're ready to cook, use a small amount of oil to prevent sticking, then add potatoes and salt. Pan-fry at a medium-high temperature, and while you shouldn't fuss too much with deliciously crisp potatoes, do stir or flip them at least once to ensure that they cook evenly. Last, you can use seasonings to bring the dish to the next level, adding paprika, parsley, or rosemary to enhance the flavor of the potatoes.
To add even more flavor to breakfast potatoes, add sautéed onions and peppers to the dish. You can also fry or scramble an egg in a separate pan and serve it with the potatoes (topped with herbs, cheese, or hot sauce) to make a filling breakfast bowl.