One Easy Technique Gives You Better Zucchini Bread

The subtly sweet zucchini bread has mostly fallen into the shadow of the more popular pumpkin and banana breads. However, when zucchini is abundant during the warmer months, the summer squash adds moisture and body to breads, muffins, and cakes. A good loaf of zucchini bread is packed with spicy, nutty flavor. A little bit of zucchini also makes a basic banana bread unbelievably tender and fluffy. The smallest zucchinis make the best addition to breads and bakes, but every kind of soft, velvety zucchini bread starts with squash preparation. To make this quick bread even quicker and achieve a truly moist texture, purée your zucchini before tossing it into your batter.

Sometimes it's hard to use a grater without scratching your knuckles, so avoid the workout and finger hazard and give zucchini a quick spin in the food processor. You can then pour the puréed zucchini into your bowl of batter, or mix the rest of your ingredients in the bowl of your food processor.