Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Pancake Mix

Grocery shopping can be an anxiety-inducing endeavor, especially if you're trying to work within a budget. There are aisles of packaged ingredients, and plenty of them promise to save you time and money. One of the major questions on the minds of customers, however, is which ones are really worth it?

There is at least one product you can probably leave on the shelf, and it may surprise you to hear that it's pancake mix. If you grew up grabbing one of these boxes on a Sunday morning to make up a short stack for your loved ones, it may feel borderline blasphemous to begin omitting it from your grocery list. But the truth is, this stuff is really not much of a shortcut. It still requires you to shop for pricier ingredients like eggs, milk, and oil, and making your own pancake mix doesn't require a whole lot more — just some staples like flour, baking powder or soda, and sugar.

The from-scratch option also gives you more control over the finished product. For one thing, you can be sure your ingredients are fresh. It's critical to use leavening agents that haven't been sitting around. Plus, flour does indeed deteriorate after a while. It also means you can ensure your flapjacks aren't loaded with preservatives, emulsifiers, or artificial flavors, and will reflect the quality you prioritize in your culinary projects.