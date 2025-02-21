The Refreshing Cocktail With A Kick You Didn't See Coming

Equal parts pungent and smooth, and tangy and cool, a cucumber wasabi martini is anything but bland. In fact, it's the exact opposite — a lively combination of flavors that take you on a journey with every sip. Gin brings floral notes to the drink that are complemented by the crisp and fresh flavors of cucumber, all working together to provide a base for the main star of the drink: wasabi.

Native to Japan, wasabi is a green root vegetable in the same family as horseradish. It's ground into a paste and used as a condiment for sushi and all sorts of other dishes. It requires specific growing conditions, which is part of the reason why wasabi is so pricey in the U.S. It can also be combined with sake for another take on a wasabi cocktail. Garnishes like lime juice, olives, lemon, and ginger all bring out different flavors in the wasabi, including undertones of bitterness and sweetness that sometimes get lost in the powerful spicy flavors.

Some foodies claim cucumbers soothe that sting of spice that lingers on your tongue after taking a bite of a pepper, or in this case, wasabi. Cucumbers certainly do provide a cooling base for this spicy martini, plus they have a reputation for giving you a boost of hydration in drinks as well. Cut some easy cucumber spirals for a unique garnish on this elevated martini if you're making it at home to really feel like you've outdone yourself.