Meltique beef is artificially marbled beef that's gaining popularity in America and around the world. It's a shortcut to expensive-looking meat, a way to achieve ultimate tenderness and savings at the same time. A Meltique Striploin steak, in particular, looks a lot like the expensive and ever-popular wagyu steak, with fine webs of fat weaving their way in a thick mat through the muscle. But the fat in a Meltique steak isn't the result of genetics, as is the case for wagyu. Instead, Meltique steaks get their webbing from fat that's injected into the meat after butchering. Sometimes beef fat is used to create webbing in lean meat, and other times vegetable oil is injected instead. The process originated in Japan in 1984 and gives standard meat an upgrade without the jump in price.

Meltique beef is considered safe to eat, as it's injected with beef- or vegetable-based fat, and the process of injection is regulated by food-safety standards. Meltique beef contains more fat than other regular-grade beef, however. Meltique beef averages an 8-12 on the USDA marbling scale, compared to Prime beef's score of 6-7 and standard Choice beef's score of 4-5. For this reason, those who avoid canola oil, other vegetable oils, or high-fat foods should take Meltique's fat content into consideration.