Beans are a pantry staple, serving as a wallet-friendly solution to boosting your meals with plant-based protein and nutrients. Among the bean family, fava beans have been celebrated as one of the richest plant-based protein sources available, with approximately 26 grams of protein per 100 grams of dried beans. The conventional method of preparing fava beans involves a time-consuming two-step process: first shelling them from their pods, then blanching them in boiling water before plunging into an ice bath to remove their stubborn inner skins. But here, we present a much simpler approach that saves water and effort thanks to the handy dandy freezer.

After shelling the fava beans, don't blanch them. Instead, spread them on a baking sheet and pop them in the freezer for about 30 minutes or until completely frozen. When you're ready to use them, let the beans defrost at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes. They are ready once the skins begin to crumple, at which point they will slip off effortlessly, revealing the bright-green beans inside. The freezing technique makes fava beans another frozen option that vegans should always keep in the freezer, for easy batch and meal preps. Fresh favas are a spring legume, so this approach allows you to enjoy them throughout the year in your favorite bean-based recipes inspired by cuisines around the world.