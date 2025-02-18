How Long Does Store-Bought Minced Garlic Last After Opening?
Ask a chef about garlic and they will almost always tell you that there's a reason fresh garlic beats jarred every time. This isn't totally surprising — fresh is typically always better than pre-packaged, no matter the food. But there are plenty of benefits to using jarred, minced garlic. For one, you won't have to endure the painstaking process of peeling fresh garlic (though there are expert methods that will have you peeling garlic like you work at a restaurant). And, when stored properly, it lasts much longer than fresh cloves, making it a convenient staple to have on hand.
But exactly how long does store-bought minced garlic last after opening? Generally, an opened jar of minced garlic stored in the refrigerator will stay fresh for about three months. In contrast, freshly-minced garlic will actually only last around a day in the fridge. That said, storing it in olive oil before refrigeration can extend its shelf life to about a week.
There is a reason why store-bought minced garlic lasts longer; it contains preservatives designed for that very purpose. Some minced garlic jars, for example, contain citric acid – the same ingredient that also adds bright flavor to hummus without extra lemon juice. Citric acid is a food preservative that helps prevent bacteria growth and keeps the garlic fresh, and it itself has a shelf life of around three years. Nevertheless, most minced garlic jars include a best-by date and proper storage plays a crucial role in longevity. Over time, minced garlic may develop an off smell, discoloration, or mold, which are all signs that it's time to toss it.
How to extend the shelf life of minced garlic
If you're looking to make your jar of store-bought minced garlic last for as long as possible, proper storage is key. Always refrigerate it after opening and keep the lid on tight to prevent contamination and moisture exposure. Even though some brands include citric acid or other preservatives to extend freshness, once opened, oxidation and bacteria growth can still occur. It's also a good idea to ensure that the liquid in the jar (usually oil) is always covering the garlic. If you seem to have used up too much of that liquid, you could add a bit of your own olive oil to keep the garlic covered and prevent oxidation. However, this isn't a foolproof method, so keep your senses on alert for signs of spoilage like bad odor or an off color.
Alternatively, you can also freeze minced garlic in small portions. Try spooning it into an ice cube tray, freezing, and transferring the cubes to an airtight container before storing them in the freezer. This method also keeps garlic ready to use for three months or so.
Always avoid storing minced garlic at room temperature, even in oil, as this can create an environment for botulism which is a serious foodborne illness. When in doubt, it's best to discard it. Keeping these simple tips in mind will ensure that your store-bought minced garlic stays safe and flavorful for as long as possible.