Ask a chef about garlic and they will almost always tell you that there's a reason fresh garlic beats jarred every time. This isn't totally surprising — fresh is typically always better than pre-packaged, no matter the food. But there are plenty of benefits to using jarred, minced garlic. For one, you won't have to endure the painstaking process of peeling fresh garlic (though there are expert methods that will have you peeling garlic like you work at a restaurant). And, when stored properly, it lasts much longer than fresh cloves, making it a convenient staple to have on hand.

But exactly how long does store-bought minced garlic last after opening? Generally, an opened jar of minced garlic stored in the refrigerator will stay fresh for about three months. In contrast, freshly-minced garlic will actually only last around a day in the fridge. That said, storing it in olive oil before refrigeration can extend its shelf life to about a week.

There is a reason why store-bought minced garlic lasts longer; it contains preservatives designed for that very purpose. Some minced garlic jars, for example, contain citric acid – the same ingredient that also adds bright flavor to hummus without extra lemon juice. Citric acid is a food preservative that helps prevent bacteria growth and keeps the garlic fresh, and it itself has a shelf life of around three years. Nevertheless, most minced garlic jars include a best-by date and proper storage plays a crucial role in longevity. Over time, minced garlic may develop an off smell, discoloration, or mold, which are all signs that it's time to toss it.