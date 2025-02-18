Learn To Scald Milk And Unlock Smoother, Richer Recipes

We don't often use the word scalding in modern language, but when it comes to milk, it's actually a very welcome one any day. There are important reasons a recipe may call for scalding milk – for function, flavor, and texture in your culinary projects — and the process of creating it is not a difficult one if you know the simple steps and tell-tale signs.

When you want to scald your milk, all you need is a heavy-bottomed saucepan (these are best for even heat distribution) and a carton of cold milk, along with an implement you can use for stirring (a rubber spatula works well here). Over medium heat, warm your milk but make sure to keep it moving as the temperature rises. The agitation will help keep your milk from developing a film (although there are some culinary uses for this milk skin, too).

There are two primary ways to tell that your milk is properly scalded. You can use the old school method and gauge by sight, keeping an eye on the edges of the surface. Once you see bubbles around the sides of the saucepan, you're in good shape (just keep in mind you want small bubbles, not a rolling boil). The more modern method is to use a handy thermometer. When your milk hits 180 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be considered scalded.