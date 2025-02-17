Whether you prefer meat or plant-based varieties, protein is an essential part of a well-balanced diet. Protein isn't just for gym gains, either. It's also an excellent preventive measure against age-related muscle loss, which can begin as early as your 30s. The recommended dietary allowance of protein is about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, and experts at Harvard University say that up to 25% of adults in the United States aren't meeting this requirement, necessitating a search for high-protein foods to fill the gap when chicken gets boring. Because many vegetables are high-protein sources, turning to greens to boost your daily intake is a great idea. However, not all vegetables are protein-rich powerhouses. Take cabbage, for example, a low-protein leafy green that won't help you reach your recommended dietary allowance.

Although there are many types of cabbage, equally delicious and nutritious, none of them are significant sources of protein. One cup of shredded cabbage only amounts to 0.9 grams of protein. Even if you ate a large head of cabbage in its entirety, you'd only receive 16 grams of protein, and although that might sound impressive, compared to a high-protein meat source like chicken breast, which boasts 38 grams of protein per cup, cabbage doesn't stand out as a substantial protein source. Plus, eating an entire head of cabbage isn't exactly practical.