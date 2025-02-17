Is Cabbage High In Protein?
Whether you prefer meat or plant-based varieties, protein is an essential part of a well-balanced diet. Protein isn't just for gym gains, either. It's also an excellent preventive measure against age-related muscle loss, which can begin as early as your 30s. The recommended dietary allowance of protein is about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, and experts at Harvard University say that up to 25% of adults in the United States aren't meeting this requirement, necessitating a search for high-protein foods to fill the gap when chicken gets boring. Because many vegetables are high-protein sources, turning to greens to boost your daily intake is a great idea. However, not all vegetables are protein-rich powerhouses. Take cabbage, for example, a low-protein leafy green that won't help you reach your recommended dietary allowance.
Although there are many types of cabbage, equally delicious and nutritious, none of them are significant sources of protein. One cup of shredded cabbage only amounts to 0.9 grams of protein. Even if you ate a large head of cabbage in its entirety, you'd only receive 16 grams of protein, and although that might sound impressive, compared to a high-protein meat source like chicken breast, which boasts 38 grams of protein per cup, cabbage doesn't stand out as a substantial protein source. Plus, eating an entire head of cabbage isn't exactly practical.
Pairing cabbage with complimentary high-protein foods
While cabbage may not be a protein powerhouse, it can still play a supportive role in a balanced diet when combined with protein-rich foods. Luckily, cabbage is a highly versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed raw, roasted, seared, steamed, stewed, and paired with dozens of protein-packed foods.
Pair savory, dark-meat chicken thighs with garlic-sautéed cabbage topped with sesame seeds and drizzled with teriyaki sauce for an umami-blasted, allium-infused, protein-dense meal teeming with meaty flavors tempered by the earthy taste of cabbage. Combine roasted cabbage with diner-style home fries, crispy home-cooked bacon, and a rich fried egg for a satisfying, crave-curbing breakfast that helps you meet your protein goals before the day even starts. Of course, you can never go wrong by enjoying a refreshingly summery cabbage-based coleslaw alongside a hearty platter of barbecued meats.
Vegan foodies can make a veggie-packed stir-fry featuring cabbage and high-protein plants like edamame, tofu, and peas — just don't forget the soy sauce! Cabbage also makes a great addition to stews featuring high-protein white beans, celery, onion, dill, and freshly squeezed lemon. As a snack, consider making plant-based filled cabbage rolls starring tempeh and mushrooms.
Although it's not a noteworthy protein source, cabbage is a nutrient-dense superfood that deserves a mainstay spot in your meal rotation. When paired with whole grains, healthy fats, and, of course, high-protein foods, cabbage becomes the backbone of a well-rounded meal.