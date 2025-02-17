What It Means When A Recipe Tells You To 'Dock The Dough'

You mixed the dough, rolled it out, and carefully shaped the crust in a pie dish –even giving it an elegantly crimped border –but now the recipe is insisting that you do something called "docking the dough." If you're a casual baker, you might find that recipes are full of unfamiliar expressions. Luckily, this is an easy one, and the step takes no time at all to complete.

To "dock the dough" simply means to puncture the surface with a few tiny pricks. Usually, this is achieved with the prongs of a fork. This step is part of the blind baking process and is particularly crucial when the pie crust and filling require different bake times. You blind bake a crust before topping it with a heaping portion of filling. During this process, the crust gets a head start in the oven, and docking the dough before blind baking prevents the crust from filling with air and rising too much.